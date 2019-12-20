2 people arrested, 3rd sought in connection to auto burglaries and stolen cars in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third in connection to auto burglaries and stolen cars in Hendersonville.

According to Hendersonville police, officers responded to reports of auto burglaries in the Lawson Pointe subdivision on Dec. 18 around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say nine burglaries and three attempted burglaries to vehicles had been reported in the area. Police say they recovered a stolen white Ford Explorer from Mt. Juliet in the area. They also recovered a stolen white Ford Fusion from Sumner County in Nashville used in the commission of the crimes.

Police identified 20-year-old David Coons Jr., 19-year-old Jevon Jenkins, and 20-year-old Keshon Jenkinsas the suspects responsible for the crimes. Coons and Jevon Jenkins have been arrested. Warrants were taken out for Keshon Jenkins and police are actively searching for him.

Each of the suspects was charged with nine counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, four counts of theft under $1,000, and one count of theft over $2,500.

Coons and Jevon Jenkins are being held in the Sumner County Jail on bond pending a court date.

Police ask that anyone with information call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.