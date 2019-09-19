2 Nashville teens arrested for kidnapping, robbery of 62-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teens are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped and then robbed a 62-year-old woman.

The robbery took place on Kenway Road on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim had just got home from the grocery store when she was approached by two teens demanding money. She dropped her groceries and tried to get back in the car to lock herself in but the robbers stopped her. They then ordered her into her home at gunpoint and demanded money. The victim was able to shove one of the robbers out of her home. They both then fled.

Sixteen-year-old Troy Cole, known as Troy Garrett, was arrested at a local mall after officers received information that he was likely there. Cole was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Christon Collins, 15, was also arrested in connection to the robbery at his high school in Nashville. He was also charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Both suspects were booked into juvenile detention.