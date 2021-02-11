2 more COVID-19 clusters identified at the University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has identified two new COVID-19 clusters on campus.

A cluster at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house involving two cases and 18 close contacts was identified on Sunday, Feb. 7. Another cluster of one case and 29 close contacts was identified at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house on Feb. 8.

The university defines a COVID-19 cluster as “at least five positive cases of the virus and/or 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.”

A UT spokesperson said the on-campus saliva testing program helped quickly identify the exposure and students acted promptly to take precautions limiting the spread and were fully cooperative with contact tracing efforts.

Clusters, generally, are routine events that have little effect on campus operations, are small in scale, and are situations where contract tracing has been completed. We post them for our campus community so community members can make informed decisions for their health and safety. Owen Driskell, UT-Knoxville Assistant Director of News & Information

The first cluster of the 2021 spring semester was identified at the Sigma Kappa sorority house in late January. Two others have also identified been at off-campus gatherings in the new year.

Visit utk.edu/coronavirus for data and information on the virus on campus. UT-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman holds weekly updates about the impact of COVID-19 on campus on Fridays.