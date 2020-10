Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this week’s 2-Minute Drill, News 2’s Kayla Anderson introduces you to Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Gostkowski, who was born in Louisiana, shares his thoughts about being back in the South. He also reveals where his three Super Bowl rings are hiding and tells us what items he bought from Mike Vrabel back when the two played for the Patriots.

Click on the video above to see full interview.