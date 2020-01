GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say that two men from Texas were arrested in Goodlettsville.

They say 27-year old Gabriel Leal and 41-year old Rafael Velasquez are in jail and are facing cocaine charges.

They were arrested on Sunday night at the Goodlettsville Motel after police found them with 2 kilos of cocaine and hundreds of tablets believed to be fentanyl.