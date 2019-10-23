2 men arrested for abusing corpse in Smith Co.

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been charged with abuse of a corpse in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said they began investigating the circumstances surrounding a body being found in Smith County near Seabowisha Lane in Lancaster on June 9.

According to TBI, agents found out that three days prior to the body of 19-year-old Cameron Wilson being found, it was taken to that location from outside of the county and left there.

Donald Lee Reynolds, 41, and Justin Gage Cease, 31, were both arrested Monday and charged with one count of each of abuse of a corpse.

Reynolds and Cease were booked into the Smith County Jail. Bond for Reynolds was set at $50,000 and $25,000 for Cease.

