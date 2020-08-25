2 men arrested following South Nashville home burglary

Metro Police say two suspects arrested following a home burglary are now under investigation for similar crimes. PHOTOS: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have made two arrests following a Saturday night home burglary on Welch Road.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Michael Rowe and 34-year-old Jake Brown. Both face aggravated burglary and vandalism charges.

According to police, two victims returned home around 5:40 p.m. Saturday and found two men loading items from their house into a Toyota with Kentucky license plates. Police say both men fled and were quickly located on Paragon MillsRoad.

Police say the two are now under investigation for similar crimes.

