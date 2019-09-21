2 La Vergne teens arrested for robbing woman during online sale meetup

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two La Vergne teens are in custody after they were accused of robbing a woman during an online sale meetup.

According to police, 18-year-old Jadarian Marble and 18-year-old Tyler Benjamin went to the victim’s house in the Lake Forest Subdivision to buy a MacBook Pro. They met the victim on an online sale site and had been talking for several days before agreeing to the sale.

Investigators said after they arrived, one of the suspects grabbed the computer from the victim and ran out of the house. When she went after him, she said the other suspect pulled a gun and told her “you’ve been ripped” before fleeing the scene in a white car. The victim was able to get the license plate.

The teens were quickly spotted at the Tiger Market on Murfreesboro Road and were arrested. Officers found the computer and a gun in the car.

Marble and Benjamin were transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and charges are pending.