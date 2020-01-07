2 Knoxville contestants advance to next episode of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two women from Knoxville vying against 28 other contestants in Monday night’s premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor” came through the first round with roses in hand.

The hit ABC romance reality series premiered its 24th season Monday night.

Hannah Ann, 23, is a model from Knoxville and Sarah, 24, is a medical radiographer also from Knoxville and they both were given roses by Bachelor Peter Weber, a pilot.

The two Tennessee women are the only contestants from the Volunteer State among the mix.

Hannah Ann won Peter’s initial attention and was given the “First Impression Rose” during Monday night’s episode.

Sarah was also given a rose as Peter selected the other women contestants to make it through the first round, earning spots for the first group date.

The first group date soon followed the first rose ceremony, with Peter bringing the women to flight school in order to see who could take the pressure of being his “co-pilot in life.”

The first group date was physically and even mentally demanding, with the women going through some basic pilot training exercises involving giant fans and gyrosphere rides, plus math tests (see what we did there?).

Then, came the plane-ride date for the winner of the pilot school courses.

Peter, 28, a professional airline pilot, took a lucky lady to the skies in an aircraft as part of the first date experience. Kelley (from Chicago), who won the first date flight, was later given the “First (group) Date Rose,” which means she’s safe through the next rose ceremony.

Contestant Madison (from Auburn, Ala.) was invited for a one-on-one date with Peter to a vow-renewal ceremony featuring Peter’s own parents. She also got some chat time with Peter’s mother… and later caught the bouquet.

Madison, 23 also later caught the “First One-on-One Date Rose” and shared a dance with Peter – and his family.

Nine of the other contestants were later invited to the second group date (none of whom were our girls from Knoxville) – where “The Bachelorette” season 15’s Hannah B. was waiting and shared the infamous “windmill” story with the group of ladies… making for a semi-awkward time. Peter, who was one of the male contestants Hannah B. had shared several dates and intimate moments with, had a private talk with her during Monday night’s episode.

Recall that Hannah B. chose East Tennessee’s Jed over Peter and Tyler during her season…. and it didn’t work out.

Oh, the drama.

There’s sure to be more fun, flights, roses – and of course, tears and drama – to be had this season. Fasten your seat belts and stay tuned.

