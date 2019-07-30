2 killed, officer wounded in shooting at Walmart outside Memphis

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WKRN) — Two people are dead and two others wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi, a suburb of Memphis.

Multiple agencies responded to the business on Southcrest Parkway around 6:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, one of the deceased was located inside the Walmart, while another was outside.

An officer was also shot and transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected gunman was shot by a Southaven officer and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No further details have been released.