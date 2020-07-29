2 killed in plane crash near Gulf Shores

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRN/WKRG) — Two people were killed when a small single pilot plane crashed near Stapleton, Alabama Tuesday evening.

The crash site is north of Interstate 10 near Styx River.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware the plane took off from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores at about 6:45 Tuesday night and crashed 15 minutes later. The plane is a Beachcraft Bonanza registered to an LLC out of Florence, Alabama.

The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down.

A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help. The Coast Guard was able to find the crash site in Robertsdale near Middleton Fork Lane.

