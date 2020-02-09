2 killed in Hopkinsville house fire

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — The Christian County Coroner in Kentucky tells News 2 that two people are dead after a house fire in Hopkinsville.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Coroner said 10-year-old Alvin Davidson and 87-year-old Martha Anne Harris of died in a fire at a home on North McPherson Avenue.

The cause of death is thought to be from apparent smoke inhalation, but that is pending autopsy results.

Both Davidson and Harris were in the back bedroom at the time. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the living room near the front of the house.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.