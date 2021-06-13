2 killed, 1 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after crashing in Smith County on Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. near Sullivans Bend Road.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, several crews responded to the scene for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found two people dead. A third victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

After the Tennessee Highway Patrol team completed their investigation, first responders extricated the two victims from the vehicle.

Those victims have not been identified at this time but News 2 has reached out to THP for more information.