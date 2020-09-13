2 kayakers rescued in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two kayakers were rescued in Trousdale County, according to Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue Teams.

The rescue happened Saturday at Goose Creek in the area of Latti Reese Road. Crews said two kayakers were stranded in fast-moving water.

This happened after a sudden downpour in the area. Emergency Services Personnel and Sheriff’s deputies found the victims.

Swift water and rope technicians brought them across the water to safety, and no injuries were reported.

