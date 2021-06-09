2 juveniles injured following crash on I-24 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after crashing on I-24 near the James Robertson Parkway exit.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday.

Police on the scene told News 2 the juveniles BMW was traveling too fast. The vehicle then went over a guard rail, into a ravine and flipped over.

Two female juveniles inside were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released.