2 injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured in a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police told News 2 the shooting was not a drive-by but multiple shots were fired at the scene.

Multiple bullet holes hit vehicles near the shooting

No suspect description nor additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.