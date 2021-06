ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured after a crash on Antioch Pike Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike.

According to a release from Metro Police, two vehicles were involved and two people were injured, at least one of them critically.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this story for any updates.