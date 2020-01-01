2 injured in drive-by shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man and woman were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting while walking in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the Ambrosia Hookah Bar and Lounge on Ewing Drive.

Metro police said the victims appeared to have been shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. They were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

No suspect description was immediately released.

