Man killed in shooting off I-65
2 injured in drive-by shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man and woman were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting while walking in East Nashville early Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the Ambrosia Hookah Bar and Lounge on Ewing Drive.  

Metro police said the victims appeared to have been shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. They were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.  

No suspect description was immediately released.  

Ewing Drive double shooting
(Photo: WKRN)

