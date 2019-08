GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured in a crash in Goodlettsville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Long Hollow Pike near Bland Pass.

The northbound lanes of the road were closed until just before 8:30 a.m.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

