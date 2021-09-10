2 injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that wounded two people on Paradise Hill Road.

Police were called to Paradise Hill Road near Thompson Lane around 6 p.m. after three different reports of shots fired in the area. The two people shot were treated for what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The CPD Crime Scene Team remained on the scene as detectives continued to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bradley at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5159, or call the TIPSLINE at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.