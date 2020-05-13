2 injured after WeGo bus involved in head-on crash on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people were injured after a WeGo Public Transit bus was involved in a head-on crash in North Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street around 9:30 a.m.

Metro police reported the driver of a white sedan was driving outbound on Jefferson Street when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, hitting the bus head-on.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken arm, according to Metro police. WeGo reported the driver of the bus also required medical attention but did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Eight passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash and none reported any injuries, according to WeGo.

Metro police and WeGo Operations and Safety staff responded to the crash and WeGo said it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation

No additional information was immediately released.