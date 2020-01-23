2 in Tennessee law enforcement tapped for presidential panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has tapped two Tennesseans to join a new presidential panel on law enforcement.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release Wednesday, David Rausch and James Smallwood will be on the 18-member Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Rausch is the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Smallwood is the president of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police and a sergeant with the Nashville police force.

MNPD Sgt. James Smallwood, a 10-year veteran, on being sworn in this morning as a member of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement: "I am excited to engage in this important work as we seek to solve the real challenges facing the law enforcement profession today." pic.twitter.com/7TVA2Nk3k7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 22, 2020

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in October authorizing the commission, which will hold hearings, panel presentations, field visits, and other public meetings.

The panel will look into a variety of issues, including mental illness, homelessness and substance abuse; recruitment, hiring training and retention of officers; refusals by state and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute certain crimes; promotion of public confidence and respect for officers and the law; and technological innovations.

The commission will meet monthly for the next year and report findings that will be submitted to Trump.