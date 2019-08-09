2 in custody after pursuit of stolen truck ends in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two people were arrested after a pursuit of a stolen truck ended in Madison Friday morning.

The pursuit began just after 7 a.m. when a truck stolen from North Nashville was spotted by Metro officers.

Metro police said as the truck passed the department’s Madison precinct on Myatt Drive, officers were able to spike its tires.

The truck traveled to Pierce Road near Snow Avenue, where it became stuck in a ditch.

The suspects then ran from the truck. One went into a nearby home and the occupants inside ran out as officers swarmed the area.

That suspect tried to hide but ended up surrendering to officers peacefully.

The second suspect ran into a nearby field and was taken into custody near Meineke on Gallatin Pike.

No additional information was immediately released.