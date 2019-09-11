2 Hunters Lane H.S. students charged with bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Hunters Lane High School students were charged Wednesday after police said they brought guns on school property.

Police said a citizen’s tip led to school staff searching a car, where they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside a backpack in the trunk.

Officers said the 16-year-old driver allowed his teen passenger to place the backpack in his trunk after arriving at school. The passenger admitted the gun was his.

Police charged both 11th graders with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.

The gun was reported lost in 2015.