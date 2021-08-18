2 horses, mule killed by lightning strike in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two horses and a mule were killed by an apparent lightning strike as a thunderstorm moved through Cumberland County over the weekend.

The Standing Tall Life Skills Program in Crossville said the animals were found lying in a pasture on Sunday evening at Wildwood Stables.

The organization said police investigated and determined lightning was the most probable cause of the three deaths.

The mule, named Tator, and the horses, Cow Girl and Dakota, were used by Standing Tall Life Skills Program, which teaches children how to better interact with others and gain confidence in their own abilities.

“The loss of these animals is a blow to the Standing Tall Program and the volunteers who help with the Program,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “The mule and horses were an integral part of the Life Skills Program and will be hard to replace due to costs and emotional attachment the children and volunteers with those tragically lost.”

For more information on Standing Tall, visit www.standingtallcrossville.com.