2 hit by SUV amid fiery crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile and a 40-year-old man were injured after being hit by an SUV on the side of the interstate in Mt. Juliet Sunday night.

Several agencies responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 40 at mile marker 223 near the Davidson County line.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound, when she swerved, striking a box trailer that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Two people, a juvenile and a 40-year-old Mt. Juliet man, were standing by the box truck and were injured, according to the agency’s crash report. The juvenile was reportedly located on the side of the road unconscious.

THP said the SUV then rolled several times, hit a tree and caught fire. The driver escaped without injury.

Both the adult and juvenile were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators.

THP said another car involved was traveling eastbound on the interstate and hit debris. That driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by THP.