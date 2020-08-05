2 Gives Back: TriStar Skyline Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back continues to honor the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This week, we headed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Madison. The hospital has been busy with a big expansion, upgraded trauma center, and of course, the pandemic.

To give back and to say thank you, we delivered delicious sandwiches from Shoney’s while following COVID-19 protocols.

CEO Dustin Greene talked to us about the growth and advancements at Skyline.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Full segment can be found below.

