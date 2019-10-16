2 Gives Back: Nashville Fire Training Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 visited the Nashville Fire Training Facility, to take the Nashville Fire Department, Metro police officers and workers from Metro Public Works lunch as a “thank you” for all of their hard work.

District Chief Addis Kendell with the Nashville Fire Department spoke about some of the city’s firemen being called to help with Hurricane Dorian.

“That type of storm is going to overwhelm all local resources. So, we were there, there were probably 12 other states as well,” he explained.

Sgt. Michael Sofer also said about a half dozen Metro officers also assisted with Hurricane Dorian.

“I work for a department that believes in sending people out to help people in bad situations. We got sent out with the fire department. Luckily there was not any work for us to do. Hurricane Dorian didn’t hit where we were staged,” he said.

Sgt. Sofer also spoke about the department recently assisting in a search for a missing hiker.

“We were lucky enough to have a whole bunch volunteers and citizens to help look for him. A citizen actually wound up finding him, but all that teamwork paid off,” he said.

The Metro Fire Special Ops and Franklin Fire Department were also at Wednesday’s luncheon.