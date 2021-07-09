2 food trucks stolen in one week; Music City Gyros owners believe they’re being targeted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The co-owners of Music City Gyros report they’ve now had two food trucks stolen in one week, both were taken from a parking lot on Donelson Pike.

On Monday, News 2 reported on the first food truck stolen from Music City Gyros that co-owner Beshoi Botros said was valued at almost $70,000.

Thieves took off with that first truck right before the Fourth of July, which put a dent in Music City Gyro’s holiday weekend selling plans. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, Botros said it happened again.

“In one week this over $100,000 lost,” Botros said.

When Beshoi arrived at the lot on Donelson Pike where they park the food trucks on Friday morning he found an empty space and a lock that had been sawed off. He still has around eight trucks left in his fleet but said this is just another blow after losing money during a global pandemic.

Botros said he now feels like he’s being targeted.

“I had a lot of equipment inside, a lot of stuff inside. But regardless, even if it’s something worth $10, I don’t care what it is. It’s just the concept. You come back to the same lot and steal another one. It’s not about the amount of money I’m losing, it’s about the concept of what you’re doing to me,” Botros said.

If you see either of the missing food trucks, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.