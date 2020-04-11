1  of  17
Closings
2 families displaced after early morning fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The public information officer in Murfreesboro said two families are without a home after an early morning fire.

It happened Saturday morning at the Cedar Park Mobile Home Park. Officials said the fire spread from one mobile home to another.

Crews said there was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. Both families were able to get out safely.

Both mobile homes have major damage and the families are displaced. Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting the families.

The fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s office.

