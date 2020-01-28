2 East Tennessee men charged with striking dog with machete during home invasion robbery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested on Sunday after police say they entered a home in masks while armed, stole a victim’s property and hit a dog in the face with a machete.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Austin Woodyard, of Jonesborough, and 26-year-old Antonio Eduardo Santos, of Johnson City, were charged with the following:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Auto Burglary

Theft of Property under $1,000

Both men were arrested after an investigation was conducted following a reported home invasion robbery in the 100 block of Faith Circle.

The victim told officers that two masked men had entered his home by force and brandished weapons.

The two men allegedly demanded that the victim give them some of his property, then they fled the scene.

Over the course of the alleged crime, the victim’s dog was hit by a machete in the face while trying to ward off the two intruders. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and was treated for its injuries.

The release says the victim gave officers information that led them to 1444 Milligan Highway, where some of the stolen property was recovered and additional information was found that led police to Woodyard and Santos.

A records check revealed that Santos had an outstanding warrant for Theft of Property over $1,000 (Motor Vehicle), Felony Evading Arrest, Driving on a Revoked License and Stop Sign Violation, according to the release. The warrant was served.

Woodyard and Santos were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Woodyard is held on a $38,000 bond and Santos is held on a $48,000 bond.

They are scheduled to be in court on Monday afternoon.