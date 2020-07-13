2 drowned, 1 critical following weekend on Middle Tennessee waters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men died and another is in critical condition following three serious incidents on the waters of Middle Tennessee last weekend, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

In Hickman County, TWRA officers responded to a drowning on the Duck River around 11:30 a.m. A fisherman wading the river reportedly lost his footing and was pinned underwater against a tree, according to the TWRA.

TWRA officers and Centerville Fire Fighters used a jet boat to aid in the recovery. The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

At Tims Ford Lake, TWRA officers responded to a drowning around 12:15 p.m. The TWRA reported a man in his 50’s voluntarily jumped from a pontoon boat near Wiseman Bend in Franklin County and was missing.

A remote operated vehicle (ROV) was used by TWRA investigators, but standing timber complicated the search and it was suspended after sunset.

The search resumed on Sunday and the body of Anderson Clark III, 48, from Tullahoma, was recovered after an exhaustive search. His body was located by a TWRA underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and recovered by divers with the Franklin County Rescue Squad.

On Percy Priest Lake, TWRA officers responded to a CPR in progress call at Four Corners Marina boat launch for a man who fell from a pontoon boat around 5:15 p.m.

The TWRA said the 77-year-old man had just launched his pontoon boat when the engine would not crank. The man ended up in the water where he was rescued by bystanders who performed CPR until medics arrived. As of Saturday evening, the man was listed in critical condition at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.