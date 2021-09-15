2 downtown shootings add to already troubling crime statistics in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two shooting incidents in downtown Nashville within a matter of days is causing concern for tourists and residents of music city. Both shootings happened on the popular Pedestrian Street Bridge.

Shootings, stabbings, robberies, violent crime are all on the rise within the downtown footprint.

“I’m surprised to see it going on more in the open and I think that’s scary,” Nashville resident Hannah Herner told News 2.

Metro police statistics show three times the number of calls for service for shots fired, five times the amount of stabbing calls and double the amount of shooting calls compared to 2017 and that doesn’t include the latest shooting on the Pedestrian Street Bridge. The year is also far from up and COVID restrictions were just lifted in May.

“I would think it would come out of desperation for a lot of people so maybe the pandemic kind of bred that in people,” questioned Herner. Metro councilman Freddie O’Connell says the crime is a concern he is working to address.

“We also in central precinct, which covers downtown, the request for service per square mileage basis is extraordinary but we also have more people living in that part of the county than in any other part of the county right now,” O’Connell explained.

He added that he hopes the extra extension of the downtown business development fund that recently went into effect will address some of the safety and crime issues.

Metro Police Chief John Drake says he is trying to curb the issue as well. He says he has met with downtown business owners and that security cameras have been installed, but that he knows more needs to be done. He points to resourcing as a concern stating we need more police officers.