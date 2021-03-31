2 displaced, cat dead in Clarksville apartment fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Fire Rescue is investigating an apartment fire that occurred at the Sango Place Apartments on Ballygar Street in Clarksville.

According to CFR, units arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to smoke and flames showing. The building containing five apartments was evacuated and firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but a cat in the apartment where the fire originated died. Investigators say the tenant of the apartment came home from picking up dinner, opened the door to smoke billowing out of the apartment.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Two people reportedly live in the apartment and are now displaced due to the fire damage. American Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.