2 dead after Trigg County collision

CADIX, KY (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police say that two people are dead after a collision in Trigg County.

This happened on Sunday at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 68 and KY 139 in Cadiz.

Troopers say that 21-year-old Brandon Hare was traveling North and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a vehicle traveling west. That vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Tyler Dodson. Dodson’s vehicle hit Hare’s passenger side.

Hare died at the scene. Police also say that his 20-year-old passenger, Jarod Ballengee was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Dodson and two passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

At the request of the Trigg County Coroner, an autopsy and toxicology report for Hare is being conducted on Monday.