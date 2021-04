NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after two people were found dead in what officers said was possible exposure to carbon monoxide.

Officers were called to a mobile home community in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike around 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Police on scene said a juvenile and an adult died in the incident, while two other adults were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.