2 dead after crash in Robertson County

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Two people are dead after a crash near White House.

Our partners at the Smoky Barn News report that this happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on New Hall Road.

Officials on the scene report that the car involved was a pick up truck with three people inside.

Two of those people were ejected from the vehicle and died.

The third person was transported to Skyline in Nashville for treatment.

They are expected to be okay.

THP officials say they are still investigating.

Robertson Co. Dispatch confirms with News 2 that New Hall Road is back open.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.