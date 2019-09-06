2 dead, 1 injured after barricade situation ends in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead and another injured after a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday night.

Officers were called to a home on Dandelion Court just before 9 p.m. after receiving reports that gunshots had been fired.

Arriving officers heard gunfire coming from inside the garage of the home, according to Clarksville police. Investigators said officers then found a woman on the porch and a man in a neighbor’s yard, both of whom had been shot.

Officers used tactical shields to approach the home and remove the woman to awaiting medics.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was flown to a Nashville hospital. He is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Clarksville police said the shooter was believed to still be inside the home and the department’s tactical unit and crisis negotiations were called to the scene.

Tactical officers entered the home around 1 a.m. and found the man believed to be the shooter dead inside the garage, according to Clarksville police.

Nearby Tiny Town Road was closed for a period of time for the public’s safety.

