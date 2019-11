NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– There will be a 2-day Thanksgiving banquet to help feel the homeless and hungry in Middle Tennessee.

It’s happening on Wednesday, November 27th at the Nashville Rescue Mission in the 600 block of Lafayette Street in Nashville.

There will be special music and festivities.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and Deputy Mayor, Brenda Haywood will deliver closing remarks for the Missions monthly graduation ceremony.

Lunch will be served around noon.