2 critically wounded in shooting at Clarksville gathering

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night during a large gathering in Clarksville.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of College Street where they said they found a chaotic scene and a “mass exodus” of people leaving the parking lot.

Officers said one shooting victim was located in the parking lot and a short time later, another shooting was found nearby on Main Street.

Based on limited information provided by witnesses, police determined there was a large gathering of people celebrating together when gunshots were fired and the two men were struck.

One was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, while another was transported to an area hospital. Both men were listed in critical condition.

No suspect or vehicle description was released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TipsLine at 931-645-8477.