Pregnant woman, man critically wounded in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people, a pregnant woman and man, were critically wounded in a shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on Cedar Pointe Parkway off Bell Road.

Metro police reported the victims were shot multiple times in the complex’s parking lot. The woman ran from the shots and crawled between parked vehicles while trying to hide, according to Metro police.

The woman told Metro police the shooter was her ex-boyfriend and efforts are ongoing to locate him.

Metro police said the woman underwent a cesarean section after she arrived at the hospital and her baby has been born.

An update on both victims conditions was not immediately provided.

Witnesses told News 2 as many as 15 shots were fired and a neighbor jumped in to help the victims.

“I heard a man yelling. so I ran downstairs and asked if he was OK. He was on the ground bleeding. He said he had been hit once or twice in the chest. I was asking what I could do and he said to help his girlfriend. She was up against my car, bleeding all over the place. She had taken her clothes off because they were covered in blood. She was screaming ‘I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant’ so I ran over to her and laid her down and tried to assess what was going on with her,” explained neighbor Will Cobb.

Cobb helped the injured woman before medics arrived with a trauma kit he had stored in his vehicle.

“I feel like everyone should be somewhat prepared in a sense. They don’t have to have a trauma kit in their car, you don’t have to have a first aid kit, but just be aware of your surroundings and be willing to help if someone needs help. I understand that what I did is somewhat over the line of running out when you hear gunshots, but it’s in my nature to possibly help those who may need it. I couldn’t stand there and know someone was there needing help and we weren’t helping them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.