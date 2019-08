NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two people were critically injured in a crash in Bellevue Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 70 South and Hicks Road around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police said arriving officers found a man and woman unconscious inside the crashed vehicle.

They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately released.