2 critically injured after jumping from fiery vehicle on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were critically injured after a fiery crash along Interstate 24 near the Rutherford County line Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

The Nashville Fire Department reported several people called 911 and said they witnessed two people jumping from the vehicle as it caught fire and crashed down into an embankment.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The offramp and right lanes remain closed to traffic.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.