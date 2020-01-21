Live Now
2 children shot 1 day after boy fatally wounded in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two children were shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition one day after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot in the same Tennessee city.

A boy and a girl were wounded Monday night in Memphis, according to a tweet from the city’s police department. Both were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police haven’t released any information on a suspect.

This is the second case of a child being shot in Memphis in as many days. A 10-year-old boy was wounded Sunday and police said Monday morning that he had died.

