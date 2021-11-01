2 children infected with new flu strain normally found in pigs, CDC says

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKRN) — A new strain of the flu that typically is not seen in humans was recently identified in two children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the two new cases of the virus are usually spread in pigs, not people. The infections are called “variant influenza virus” infections and are considered rare, but the possibility of human-to-human spread of this virus cannot be ruled out, the CDC reported.

“That means the virus may have passed from a pig to an intermediary person who then spread the virus to the patient in whom the virus was detected,” the CDC posted on their website.

According to the CDC, one of the two children that were infected had contact with pigs, the other did not. Neither of the two children was hospitalized, and they are both reportedly recovered or are recovering.

The CDC reports that viruses can be spread from humans to pigs, and pigs to humans. This happens if infected pigs cough or sneeze, which spreads droplets through the air. If those droplets land on a human’s mouth or nose, or they are inhaled, they can be infected.

Officials said these cases are a good reminder of the importance of following CDC-recommended precautions.