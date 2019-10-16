2 charged with burglarizing vehicles at Hendersonville YMCA

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were charged with breaking into cars at the Sumner County YMCA Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the facility on Bluegrass Commons Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. after multiple burglaries of vehicles were reported in the parking lot.

Hendersonville police reported credit cards belonging to a victim were then used at an area business.

A Hendersonville officer recognized the circumstances of the crime as being consistent with tactics used by the Felony Lane Gang and setup in an area the suspects may likely travel through, according to a release.

Hendersonville police said the officer soon spotted a vehicle, a black Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV with Florida registration, and followed the vehicle until it stopped.

The officer reportedly noted one of the occupants resembled the person who used the victim’s stolen cards after they were stolen.

Gerald Pendergrass, 27, and Latonye Hunter, 37, both of Fort Lauderdale, were charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft under $1,000, vandalism under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.

They both have active warrants in other states and Pendergrass will be held for extradition to Florida for his charges there.

Hendersonville Police would ask that anyone with information on this case or possibly related cases please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

