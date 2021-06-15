2 charged with attempted murder after connecting with Knoxville victim on adult dating website

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police arrested two people they say stabbed and robbed a man they met through an adult dating website last month.

Ethan Stone, 19, and Mya Young, 20, were charged with second-degree attempted murder, especially aggravated burglary and assault with bodily injury after police said they assaulted and robbed a man at his Knoxville home last month.

According to court documents, the victim used a website named Seeking to set up a meeting with Young at his residence on May 25. The website describes itself as a dating website and meeting place for “sugar daddy” relationships. It is the same website at the center of the investigations into the actions of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz and former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg.

Investigators say upon arriving at the victim’s home, Young asked to use the restroom. The victim went to answer a knock at the door when he was pepper-sprayed by Young. Stone is accused of breaking down the door, entering the home and assaulting the victim.

Police said the victim was forced out of his front door and thrown down a flight of stairs. The defendants continued to assault the victim at the bottom of the stairs. Police said the victim was stabbed in the lower back during the assault.

The victim told investigators that three of his cell phones were stolen by the defendants, along with his wallet and a camera valued at $1,000. Police said Young sold the stolen camera at a Maryville pawn shop.

A preliminary hearing inthe case has been set for June 25.