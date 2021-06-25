2 charged with animal cruelty after dead animals, neglected dogs discovered on Clarksville property

CLARKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after six dead animals and 22 neglected dogs were discovered at a property in Clarksville.

Clarksville police reported officers were called to perform a welfare check Wednesday at a property on Plum Street.

Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

During the execution of a search warrant, six deceased animals were found along with 22 neglected dogs. The living animals were collected and treated by a veterinarian.

Officers also found a felony amount of marijuana and marijuana edibles during a search of the residence, according to Clarksville police.

The homeowners were identified as Terry Mosley and Slynn Malone. They were booked into the Montgomery County jail and charged with animal cruelty and narcotics violations.

No additional information was immediately released.