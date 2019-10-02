2 charged in violent West Meade robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two of the men accused of kicking and strangling another man during a robbery last month were arrested Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened September 18 on Davidson Road near Harding Pike in West Meade.

According to police, the victim was attacked by four people and was knocked to the ground, kicked and strangled. He lost consciousness at one point and suffered cuts and a concussion, officers said.

The victim, who was reportedly robbed of his iPhone, two credit cards and his driver’s license, told officers one of his attackers was his former roommate, Caleb Arnette.

Arnette, 20, and Zachary Burnette, 19, were booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.

