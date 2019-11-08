2 charged in murder of Kentucky man whose daughters disappeared for days

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky mother who went on the run with her two daughters for more than a week in 2017 has now been charged in the death of the children’s father prior to their disappearance, investigators revealed.

Jail records showed Melissa Scott, 41, and 21-year-old Donovan Sutton were booked into the Allen County jail Friday morning after being indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were connected to the May 16, 2017 death of Larry Whitney, Jr. The 40-year-old died of a chest wound, deputies said at the time.

Two days after Whitney’s death, his 11- and 13-year-old daughters were reported missing. On May 23, investigators issued an alert for the two girls, along with Smith, their noncustodial mother.

The children were eventually found safe, and Scott was charged with custodial interference. When she bonded out of jail on the charge, she was placed on home incarceration.

During that time, Scott told News 2’s Josh Breslow over the phone that she knew people thought she played a role in the death of Whitney, but that she was not involved and promised to tell Breslow more if he came to Scottsville. When he arrived, Scott did not answer her phone and never returned any other calls.

Whitney’s mother, Karen Mathis remained adamant over the years that Scott had killed her son. Upon learning of Scott’s arrest, Mathis told News 2 in a statement, “I pray for my grandchildren and the pain they will always feel for both of their parents.”

She added, “I need to know why. I need to know if my child’s suffering was fast over or long. One thing I do know is he loved Melissa. He always loved her.”

No additional information about the ongoing murder investigation was immediately released.